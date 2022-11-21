 Skip to main content
50s & sunny today

  • Updated
  • 0

A warm start to the work week today with highs reaching the 50s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will stay on the calm side. Tonight clear skies continue with lows in the 20s. Warmup continues into Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and sunny skies.

