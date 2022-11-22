 Skip to main content
50s with sunshine today

  • Updated
  • 0

 Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but a big warmup for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies. Winds will stay on the mild side out of the southwest. Tonight lows will reach the 30s with clear skies and calm winds. Near to above temperatures continue through Wednesday with rain chances and highs near 50 on Thanksgiving.

