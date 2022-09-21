Much cooler day ahead with highs in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return during the afternoon and evening hours with scattered showers possible through Wednesday night. Lows overnight will be in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay in the 60s to end the week with warmer weather returning for the weekend.
70s and rainy today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
