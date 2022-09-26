 Skip to main content
70s and sunshine this week

Another mild, nice day ahead to start the work week with highs in the low 70s with abundant sunshine. Winds will pick up from the northwest for the afternoon. Temperatures cool down quite a bit for tonight with lows in the 40s under mostly clear skies. Mild weather continues through the rest of the week with highs in the 70s and dry conditions.

