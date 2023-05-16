Starting off morning with temperatures in the 50s, overcast skies, and a few scattered showers. Scattered showers linger through sunrise. Drizzle and fog have reduced visibilities around the region. Please be cautious if traveling. Visibility is expected to gradually improve after sunrise. Clouds will gradually clear into the afternoon with highs in the 70s and a calm wind out of the northwest. Clear skies heading into tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs in the 80s.
70s & gradually clearing skies
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
