80s and sunny today

Another nice day ahead of us with highs in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity will be on the low side with a southerly breeze. Some areas will see patchy fog around sunrise. For tonight lows will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be similar to today's forecast with clear skies and a high near 88. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon into Sunday with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

