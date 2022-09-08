Another nice day ahead of us with highs in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity will be on the low side with a southerly breeze. Some areas will see patchy fog around sunrise. For tonight lows will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be similar to today's forecast with clear skies and a high near 88. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon into Sunday with temperatures cooling into the 70s.
80s and sunny today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today