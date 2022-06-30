It will be another hot and sunny day today. Humidity will be slightly higher today as moisture increases in the area however impacts should be minimal and heat indices will not be a concern. Tonight we cool down into the 60s with clouds gradually increasing into Friday morning. Rain chances return tomorrow through the holiday weekend, however severe weather is not expected.
90s and clear skies again today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
