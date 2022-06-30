 Skip to main content
90s and clear skies again today

It will be another hot and sunny day today. Humidity will be slightly higher today as moisture increases in the area however impacts should be minimal and heat indices will not be a concern. Tonight we cool down into the 60s with clouds gradually increasing into Friday morning. Rain chances return tomorrow through the holiday weekend, however severe weather is not expected.

