Another clear, sunny day ahead with highs reaching close to 90 across the area. Humidity will be slightly higher today with a mild breeze from the northwest. Tonight lows will cool into the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Another sunny day tomorrow to end the week with slightly cooler temps in the mid 80s. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon/evening, continuing through Sunday into the work week.
90s and sunny today
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
