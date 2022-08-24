Pleasant conditions for the day ahead warming up slightly to near normal temperatures in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies continue with calm winds and dry conditions. Tonight lows reach the 60s under mostly clear skies. Slight chance for showers tomorrow but most of the area will stay dry. Dry conditions continue through the work week with rain chances return.
A warmer, sunny day ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
