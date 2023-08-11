St. Joseph, MO; A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 pm on August 11, 2023.
5 Kansas Counties and 19 Missouri Counties are covered under the watch.
Johnson, Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Kansas counties.
Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, Dekalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Worth, Clay, Jackson, Platte, Ray, Missouri Counties.
The cities included are Albany, Atchison, Bethany, Braymer, Breckenridge, Cameron, Chillicothe, Clarksdale, Country Club Villa, Craig, Elwood, Excelsior Springs, Fairfax, Forest City, Fort Leavenworth, Gallatin, Gladstone, Grant City, Hamilton, Highland, Independence, Jamesport, Kansas City, Kearney, King City, Lansing, Lathrop, Lawson, Leavenworth, Lenexa, Liberty, Maitland, Maryville, Maysville, Mercer, Mound City, Olathe, Oregon, Osborn, Overland Park, Parkville, Platte City, Plattsburg, Polo, Princeton, Richmond, Riverside, Rock Port, Savannah, Shawnee, St. Joseph, St. Joseph Airport, Stanberry, Stanley, Stewartsville, Tarkio, Trenton, Troy, Union Star, Wathena, Weatherby Lake, and Weston.