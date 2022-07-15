Another hot and humid day ahead with highs in the upper 90s with a heat index of 104° this afternoon. Thunderstorms are in the area this afternoon but will soon clear out by mid morning giving us mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Tonight lows will be in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 80s with rain chances. Heat continues through next week, with mostly dry conditions anticipated all week.
AM rain, hot and humid afternoon
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today