...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

AM rain, hot and humid afternoon

Another hot and humid day ahead with highs in the upper 90s with a heat index of 104° this afternoon. Thunderstorms are in the area this afternoon but will soon clear out by mid morning giving us mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Tonight lows will be in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 80s with rain chances. Heat continues through next week, with mostly dry conditions anticipated all week.

