Another hot day ahead

Another hot, summer-like day in store for today with highs reaching the 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight temperatures will be in the 70s for our overnight low with partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday, the heat continues with highs reaching the 90s for the third day in a row.
Highs this week will continue to stay well above normal in the 80s and 90s throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will return closer to normal by the end of the week with rain and thunderstorm chances returning Friday night into Saturday.