Another pleasant day ahead today with clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will be low with a calm wind out of the south. Tonight lows will cool down into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Very similar forecast ahead for tomorrow with a high around 88 with sunny skies. Quiet weather ahead for the remainder of the week into the Labor Day weekend.
Another nice, sunny day ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
