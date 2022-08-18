 Skip to main content
Another nice, sunny day

  • Updated
  • 0

It will be another nice sunny day today with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be low with a slight breeze from the south. Slight chance for fog early in the morning. Tonight lows will drop into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Rain chances return tomorrow during the day as well as into Friday night. The weekend forecast is looking beautiful with clear skies and highs in the low 80s.

