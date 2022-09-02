Another sunny, mild day ahead with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Winds will be on the mild side out of the southwest with slightly higher humidity. An isolated storm may move through the area late this evening. No severe weather is expected however gusty winds could be possible. Otherwise skies will be clear overnight with lows in the 60s. Labor day weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Another warm and sunny day
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today