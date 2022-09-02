 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another warm and sunny day

  • Updated
  • 0

Another sunny, mild day ahead with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Winds will be on the mild side out of the southwest with slightly higher humidity. An isolated storm may move through the area late this evening. No severe weather is expected however gusty winds could be possible. Otherwise skies will be clear overnight with lows in the 60s. Labor day weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Recommended for you