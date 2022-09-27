 Skip to main content
Another warm, sunny day

  Updated
  • 0

Mild conditions continue today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies with a light breeze from the north. Tonight lows drop into the 40s with a chance for our first frost tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We will gradually warm up into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

