Another warm, sunny day

Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the mid 80s, mostly sunny skies, and a calm wind out of the northeast. Patchy fog is possible again this morning as well as for tomorrow morning. Tonight lows will drop into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper 80s as quiet weather with a gradual warming trend continues through Friday. 

