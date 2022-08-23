 Skip to main content
Another warm, sunny day

Another pleasant day ahead of us with highs in the 80s and sunny skies. It will feel very comparable to yesterday with calm winds and low humidity. Fog will develop during the early morning hours, clearing as the sun comes up. Tonight lows reach the 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be another similar day but slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

