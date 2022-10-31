 Skip to main content
Beautiful Halloween forecast

  Updated
7-Day Forecast

Today we're starting off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will gradually clear into the afternoon with highs near 70 and lots of sunshine. Tonight lows will reach the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies. Warming trend expected through the week. Windy conditions will cause Fire weather concerns Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move into the area Thursday night bringing us rain chances and much cooler temperatures for the weekend. 

