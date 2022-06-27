It will be another mild, comfortable day ahead with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies with winds on the calm side. Tonight lows will be in the 50s with gradually clearing skies. Another beautiful day on tap for tomorrow with highs in the 80s and clear skies. Dry and pleasant temperatures expected today and tomorrow. Temperatures will return to the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, but heat indices will remain below 100. Rain chances and near normal temperatures return for the holiday weekend.
Beautiful start to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
