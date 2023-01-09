We're starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with clear skies. A big warm up is on the way for today with sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 50s for the afternoon. Winds picking up from the southwest this afternoon gusting up to 25mph. Another cool evening tonight with lows reaching the 20s and 30s under clear skies. Warm weather continues into Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Rain and snow chances return Wednesday night into Thursday.
Beautiful, sunny and warm start to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
