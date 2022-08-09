 Skip to main content
Beautiful, sunny day ahead

Dry, cooler than normal weather continues today with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the calm side. Tonight lows will drop into the 50s with mostly clear skies. Things will be warmer tomorrow yet closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s with sunny skies. Dry, calm weather continues through the week, gradually warming up as we head towards the weekend.

