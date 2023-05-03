Starting off the morning with very chilly temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. We have a huge warmup on the way as temperatures increase by 40 degrees by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s, sunny skies, and calm conditions. Easily the most favorable forecast of the whole week. Tonight lows will reach the 40s with clear skies and gradually increasing clouds. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday with continued temperatures in the 70s. Well above normal temperatures on the way for the weekend with more chances for rain heading into the work week.
Beautiful Wednesday forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
