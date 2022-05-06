Beautiful weekend forecast

Another cloudy day ahead of us with temperatures in the 50s to start the day. There might be a few sprinkles as you head out the door, but the rest of the day should stay dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and calm winds.
Tonight we will cool down into the 40s under partly cloudy skies with continued calm conditions. The weekend ahead looks to be nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures next week will warm up into the 80s and 90s with the potential for record-breaking highs.