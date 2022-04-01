Beautiful weekend forecast

A beautiful day to end the week with highs making a run for the 60s with abundant sunshine. Rain chances will return overnight, starting after midnight. Rain showers should push out of the area before 7 a.m. on Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s.
Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday with highs back in the lower 60s. A few more clouds will arrive on Sunday with the slight chance for a stray shower, however most of the day will be dry. 60s looks to continue into next week with increasing rain chances.