It was another mild, sunny day with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and a strong breeze. Tonight lows will reach the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Huge cool down as we head into Friday with a cold front bringing us down nearly 20 degrees with highs in the 50s to end the week. Fall temperatures continue through the weekend, gradually warming up into next week.
Big cooldown Friday
Jade Steffens
