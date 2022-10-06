 Skip to main content
Big cooldown Friday

It was another mild, sunny day with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and a strong breeze. Tonight lows will reach the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Huge cool down as we head into Friday with a cold front bringing us down nearly 20 degrees with highs in the 50s to end the week. Fall temperatures continue through the weekend, gradually warming up into next week.

