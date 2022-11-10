 Skip to main content
Big temperature drop today

  Updated
  • 0

A warm and windy morning to start the day with big changes moving through mid-day. Strong cold front will move through the area today bringing rain and thunderstorm chances. A few strong storms are possible, with damaging winds being the biggest concern. Temperatures will gradually drop through the afternoon. Tonight lows will reach the 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

