A warm and windy morning to start the day with big changes moving through mid-day. Strong cold front will move through the area today bringing rain and thunderstorm chances. A few strong storms are possible, with damaging winds being the biggest concern. Temperatures will gradually drop through the afternoon. Tonight lows will reach the 20s under mostly cloudy skies.
Big temperature drop today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today