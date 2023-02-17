Starting off the day with bitter cold temperatures, clear skies, and a calm wind. Wind chill values in the single digits. Sunny skies for the afternoon with a big warmup in store with highs in the low 40s. Tonight lows will reach the 20s under clear skies with winds picking up out of the southwest. We continue to warmup into the 50s this weekend with clear skies.
Big warmup for the weekend
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
