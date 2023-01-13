Another cold day to end the week starting off this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Highs will reach the mid 30s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be on the calm side with a light breeze from the north. Lows tonight will be in the 20s with calm conditions and clear skies. Above normal temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday with highs in the 50s on Sunday.
Big warmup for the weekend
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
