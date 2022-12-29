 Skip to main content
Big warmup for today

Full Forecast for Thursday, December 29th

Windy and warm conditions continue once again for today starting off the morning with temperatures in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 50s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool down significantly overnight with lows in the 20s. We end the week with sunny skies tomorrow and highs in the mid-40s. Warm temperatures continue through the weekend with our next chance for rain on Monday.

