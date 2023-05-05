Starting off the morning with rain on the ground, muggy conditions, and temperatures in the 50s. Very slight chance for an isolated shower or two today however most of the area should stay dry. Highs today will reach the 70s with cloudy skies continuing and winds picking up out of the southeast. Overnight the slight chance for rain continues with lows in the 60s and cloudy skies. A huge warmup on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s. Chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms stretch into the work week.
Big warmup into the weekend
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today