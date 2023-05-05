 Skip to main content
Big warmup into the weekend

  • Updated
Full Forecast 5/5

Starting off the morning with rain on the ground, muggy conditions, and temperatures in the 50s. Very slight chance for an isolated shower or two today however most of the area should stay dry. Highs today will reach the 70s with cloudy skies continuing and winds picking up out of the southeast. Overnight the slight chance for rain continues with lows in the 60s and cloudy skies. A huge warmup on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s. Chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms stretch into the work week.

