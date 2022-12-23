Another cold and windy start to the day with sub-zero temperatures and winds gusting up to 30 mph. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values continue today with highs in the single digits. Lows tonight will drop to sub-zero numbers with mostly clear skies. Sunshine and cold temperatures continue through Saturday, although warming up just slight into the teens. By Christmas highs will be back in the 20s. Temperatures trend warmer by the middle of next week.
Bitter cold end to the week
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
