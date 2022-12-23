 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and central, north
central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes with wind chill
values as cold as -35.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Bitter cold end to the week

Full Forecast for Friday, December 23rd

Another cold and windy start to the day with sub-zero temperatures and winds gusting up to 30 mph. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values continue today with highs in the single digits. Lows tonight will drop to sub-zero numbers with mostly clear skies. Sunshine and cold temperatures continue through Saturday, although warming up just slight into the teens. By Christmas highs will be back in the 20s. Temperatures trend warmer by the middle of next week. 

