The coldest day of the week today wind chills starting off in the single digits this morning. Highs in the afternoon will reach the mid 20s with breezy winds from the northwest and breezy conditions. Lows will drop to the teens Friday night with clear skies and gusty winds. Temperatures will gradually warm up through the weekend, with much more seasonal temperatures returning for next week with highs in the 50s.
Bitter cold Friday with weekend warmup ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today