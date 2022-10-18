 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bitter cold start to the day

  • Updated
  • 0

Another very cold day ahead as we start off with a freeze warning across the area lasting until 10:00 this morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s with a wind chill in the teens this morning. Highs will reach the 40s later in the day with clear skies. Heading into tonight lows will reach the teens under mostly clear skies and light winds. The warmup into the weekend starts Wednesday with highs in the 50s, reaching the upper 70s by the weekend.

Recommended for you