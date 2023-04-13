Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How are thunderstorms formed?

Today's question is from Grayson who is in 1st grade and goes to school at Avenue City Elementary. Grayson wants to know, how are thunderstorms formed?
Three things are needed for a storm: moisture, instability, and lift.
During the first stage, the sun heats up the surface of the earth and warms the air near the surface. Since hot air is lighter than cold air, the warm air rises.
The warm air cools as it moves upward, which causes moisture to form through a process called condensation. The cooled air drops lower in the atmosphere, warms, and then rises up again.
The process of all the rising and falling air is called a convection cell. When it happens a little bit, you get a cloud. When it happens with a lot of warm air and moisture…that’s when a thunderstorm forms.
As the cumulus cloud grows in size, its water becomes heavier. The rising air becomes too strong, and raindrops start to fall through the cloud.
As the rain falls down, cool, dry air rises into the cloud. This is called a downdraft. The combination of the updraft, downdraft, and rain created a cumulonimbus cloud that then turns into a thunderstorm cell. This is how you get a thunderstorm.
But…at some point the storm will weaken. When the downdraft becomes stronger than the updraft, the updraft disappears and the warm air can’t rise anymore, which stops the cycle. The rain stops, and clouds begin to evaporate.
Then, the sky becomes clear again. So that’s a short explanation of how thunderstorms form.
