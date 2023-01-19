Starting off the day with continued wintery mix consisting of drizzle, fog, light rain, and light snow that will clear out of the area this morning. Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the day with a blustery wind out of the northwest gusting up to 40 mph. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight with gradually clearing skies. Sunny skies for Friday with highs in the 30s and a mild wind.
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts
Breaking
Breezy, cool & cloudy Thursday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today