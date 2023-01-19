 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breezy, cool & cloudy Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast for Thursday, January 19th

Starting off the day with continued wintery mix consisting of drizzle, fog, light rain, and light snow that will clear out of the area this morning. Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the day with a blustery wind out of the northwest gusting up to 40 mph. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight with gradually clearing skies. Sunny skies for Friday with highs in the 30s and a mild wind. 

Recommended for you