A winter weather advisory has been issued for part of the area as we are expecting rain and a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow today through early Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 30s this afternoon with a blustery wind out of the east gusting up to 35 mph. Wind chill values will remain in the 20s for the most part. Rain chances continue overnight with lows in the upper 20s. Skies clear Thursday morning with highs in the mid 30s and a strong wind out of the northwest.
Chances for wintery mix today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
