Starting off the morning in the single digits and clear skies. Luckily, winds will be much calmer today. One more day of well below normal temperatures with highs reaching the 20s with sunny skies. Tonight lows drop into the single digits with clear skies and calm winds. Near normal temperatures return Wednesday with highs in the 30s and clear skies. Near normal temperature expected rest of week with above normal temperatures this weekend.
Chilly & sunny day
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
