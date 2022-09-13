Another mild and sunny day ahead with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light coming out of the south with dry conditions. Tonight lows will cool into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Quiet weather will be the rule for the week ahead, with a continued warming trend of above normal temperatures.
Clear skies & upper 80s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
