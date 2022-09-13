 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear skies & upper 80s today

  • Updated
  • 0

Another mild and sunny day ahead with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light coming out of the south with dry conditions. Tonight lows will cool into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Quiet weather will be the rule for the week ahead, with a continued warming trend of above normal temperatures.

Recommended for you