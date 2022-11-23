Starting off the day in the 30s this morning, it will be a mild day ahead with cloudy skies. Highs will reach the 50s with winds picking up from the south. Lows tonight will be in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow's Thanksgiving forecast looks the be pleasant with highs in the upper 40s and a slight chance for a light rain shower during the morning hours. Rain chances return on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.
Cloudy & 50s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
