Another cool start to the day today with temperatures in the 30s across the area. Highs will be in the low 60s this afternoon with gradually increasing clouds. Mostly cloudy skies continue into tonight with lows in the 40s. A very similar day ahead tomorrow with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Seasonal temperatures expected through the weekend with dry conditions continuing. Temperatures and winds increase today into Wednesday next week, potentially leading to elevated fire weather concerns.
Cloudy and 60s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today