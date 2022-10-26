Cloudy and 60s today

 Skip to main content
Another cool start to the day today with temperatures in the 30s across the area. Highs will be in the low 60s this afternoon with gradually increasing clouds. Mostly cloudy skies continue into tonight with lows in the 40s. A very similar day ahead tomorrow with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Seasonal temperatures expected through the weekend with dry conditions continuing. Temperatures and winds increase today into Wednesday next week, potentially leading to elevated fire weather concerns.

