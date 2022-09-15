Another day in the 80s today with a high around 85 under mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds will pick up this afternoon from the south gusting up to 25 mph. Humidity will remain low. Tonight lows will drop into the 60s under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, especially over eastern Kansas into northwestern and northern Missouri. A few storms may be strong Saturday afternoon and evening.
Cloudy and 80s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
