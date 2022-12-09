 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloudy & cool end to the week

  • Updated
  • 0

A cool start to the day so far with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with a breezy wind out of the west. Clouds will increase into the afternoon with winds calming down and highs in the low 40s. This is very close to the seasonal average for this time of year. Lows will drop into the 20s over…

A cool start to the day so far with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with a breezy wind out of the west. Clouds will increase into the afternoon with winds calming down and highs in the low 40s. This is very close to the seasonal average for this time of year. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight with cloudy skies. Slight chance for rain on Saturday morning with highs reaching the upper 40s with cloudy skies. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Recommended for you