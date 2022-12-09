A cool start to the day so far with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with a breezy wind out of the west. Clouds will increase into the afternoon with winds calming down and highs in the low 40s. This is very close to the seasonal average for this time of year. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight with cloudy skies. Slight chance for rain on Saturday morning with highs reaching the upper 40s with cloudy skies. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.
Cloudy & cool end to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
