Cloudy, mild day ahead

The rain is starting to clear out of the area, however there may be a few lingering showers this morning. For the rest of the day, we can expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Tonight lows will be in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunshine returns to start the weekend with 80s and clear skies on Saturday. First prolonged heat of the summer season is expected from Sunday through at least Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values of the upper 90s to lower 100s.