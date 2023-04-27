Starting off the morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. Not too many surprises today as the forecast will be consistent with the past few days with highs in the mid to upper 60s, gradually increasing clouds, and calm conditions. A very slight chance for an isolated shower or two although most of the area should stay dry. Tonight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Rain chances return tomorrow with skies clearing for the weekend.
Cloudy & mild Thursday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today