Cloudy & mild Thursday

  • 0

Full Forecast 4/27

Starting off the morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. Not too many surprises today as the forecast will be consistent with the past few days with highs in the mid to upper 60s, gradually increasing clouds, and calm conditions. A very slight chance for an isolated shower or two although most of the area should stay dry. Tonight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Rain chances return tomorrow with skies clearing for the weekend.

