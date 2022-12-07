 Skip to main content
Cloudy & mild today

Waking up this morning to temperatures in the 20s and 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will eventually reach the upper 40s/low 50s this afternoon with continue cloud cover and mild winds. Rain chances return overnight with lows in the 30s. Rain will continue through the day Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Gray and dreary conditions continue through the next few days. Several more chances for precipitation Saturday and early next week.

