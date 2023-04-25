 Skip to main content
Cloudy & mild Tuesday

  Updated
Full Forecast 4/25

Starting off the day with clear skies, temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and calm conditions. Not a whole lot of surprises on the way for today with a pretty similar forecast compared to yesterday. Highs will reach the 60s with gradually increasing clouds and calm conditions. Tonight clouds will clear slightly with lows reaching the 40s. Tomorrow looks consistent as well with mid 60s on the way with continued cloudy skies. Next chance for rain returns Friday night into Saturday.

