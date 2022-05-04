Cloudy start with rain moving in this evening

Looks like another cloudy and cool day ahead. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s this afternoon with overcast skies. Tonight lows will be in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers are expected to move into the area during the late afternoon and early evening hours, continuing throughout the night into Thursday.
Showers will last throughout the day on Thursday with chances for thunderstorms moving into the area later in the day. Flooding will be a concern throughout the week. This weekend looks pleasant with warmer temperatures and sunshine returning.