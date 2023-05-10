Starting off the morning with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s, and a light wind out of the southeast. Highs will reach the 80s once again for today with cloudy skies and winds picking up slightly out of the southeast. There's a slight chance for rain during the early morning hours however most of the area should stay dry. Lows tonight will reach the 60s with cloudy skies and minimal rain chances. Best chance for rain will be tomorrow starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances and above average temperatures look to stretch through the rest of the week into the weekend.
Cloudy & warm Wednesday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
