Another cold day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 30s with cloudy skies. Winds will pick up from the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. Could see a few flurries in the air today, although no accumulation is expected. Tonight lows will drop into the teens overnight with clear skies and breezy conditions. Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to make it into the 20s. Temperatures will return to near seasonal normals by early next week.
Cold, cloudy & breezy Thursday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
